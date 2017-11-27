× Daybreak Delights: Eggnog Cookies

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Eggnog Cookies.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Eggnog Cookies

Cookie Dough

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg , plus more for topping

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 cup unsalted butter , at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar

2 large egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp rum mount gay

1/2 cup eggnog

Frosting

1/2 cup unsalted butter

4 Tbsp Eggnog

1 tsp rum mount gay

3 cups powdered sugar

What to DO

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter, and both sugars until fluffy. Mix in egg yolks one at a time, blending just until combined after each addition. Mix in vanilla extract, rum and egg nog. With mixer set on low speed, slowly add in dry ingredients in the bowl and mix with the paddle attachment just until combined. Pinch dough out and roll into 1 inch balls and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet, spacing cookies 2-inches apart. Bake in the preheated oven for 11 – 13 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheet.

Once cool completely, frost each cookie with Eggnog Frosting and sprinkle tops lightly with nutmeg or clear sparkling sugar if desired. ENJOY!

Eggnog Frosting

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip butter until very pale and fluffy. Add in rum and 3 Tbsp eggnog and mix in powdered sugar. Add additional eggnog to reach desired consistency if needed. Enjoy!