Cyber Monday mania sweeps internet

Posted 7:04 pm, November 27, 2017

DENVER - Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to be the largest online shopping day in US history generating $6.6 billion in sales.  Many people are shopping from work.

Diane Winslow is doing her part.  As she gives Terese Kaske a manicure in Cherry Creek, both women are scrolling for deals on their cell phones.  “I bought two pairs of headphones, batteries, slippers, and a jersey,” Winslow said.

If you are looking, there are deals to be had.  Target advertised $90 off a GoPro.  Best Buy advertised $300 off some 4K TVs.  Walmart advertised $160 off a KitchenAid mixer.  Amazon offered 20 bucks off echo dot.

But how do you know if the listed sale price, really is the best deal?  Check out www.camelcamelcamel.com to see a price history for Amazon products.  There you can see how the Cyber Monday price compares to prices the rest of the year.