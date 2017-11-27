Cyber Monday mania sweeps internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to be the largest online shopping day in US history generating $6.6 billion in sales. Many people are shopping from work.

Diane Winslow is doing her part. As she gives Terese Kaske a manicure in Cherry Creek, both women are scrolling for deals on their cell phones. “I bought two pairs of headphones, batteries, slippers, and a jersey,” Winslow said.

If you are looking, there are deals to be had. Target advertised $90 off a GoPro. Best Buy advertised $300 off some 4K TVs. Walmart advertised $160 off a KitchenAid mixer. Amazon offered 20 bucks off echo dot.

But how do you know if the listed sale price, really is the best deal? Check out www.camelcamelcamel.com to see a price history for Amazon products. There you can see how the Cyber Monday price compares to prices the rest of the year.