Controversial Denver coffee shop set to reopen

DENVER -- A controversial Denver coffee shop is set to reopen on Monday after being the target of protests throughout the weekend.

Demonstrators vow to return to ink! Coffee as well, still upset about a sign the shop posted in front of the store at 29th and Larimer streets.

The sign, which read in part, "Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014, with the back of it reading, "Nothing says gentrification like being able to order a cortado," has rocked the neighborhood.

The store was vandalized on Thursday.

For the protesters, gentrifying is a dirty word.

"We have to have a conversation so businesses coming into the neighborhood are investing back into the neighborhood and not kicking people out," a protester said.

The owner of the coffee shop has apologized, saying he did not appreciate the real and troubling issues of gentrification.