‘Columbine-style’ threats made against Telluride High School; student in custody, weapons recovered

TELLURIDE, Colo. — One student was arrested, five others were being questioned and weapons were recovered after a “Columbine-style” threat was made against Telluride High School on Snapchat, the Telluride Marshal’s Department said Monday.

Classes were canceled for the day for a more thorough investigation.

A student told school staff on Sunday of the possible threat and officials contacted the marshal’s department.

Law enforcement learned the threat was being discussed on Snapchat and that it would involve students being shot at the school on Monday.

One student was taken into protective custody about 5 p.m. A rifle and a handgun were found in the student’s home, the marshal’s department said.

Another threat was made on Snapchat that explosives were being placed around the school and they were to be detonated on Monday, the marshal’s department said.

The school was being swept to check for any explosives or unusual activity. Surveillance video is also being reviewed.

Classes are expected to resume as normal on Tuesday.

The marshal’s department is being aided in the investigation by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Village Police Department, Telluride Fire Protection District, the FBI and the Telluride School District.

Anyone with information is asked to call the marshal’s office at 970-728-3818.