Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib suspended for 2 games after fight with Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree have both been suspended for two games following an on-field fight Sunday.

According to a communications release from the NFL, the two violated rules regarding unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

Here's 7 Broncos going after Michael Crabtree on the sideline. Crab did start it, but man …pic.twitter.com/LhDbOcHII5 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 26, 2017

The two men will not be paid for the two suspended games. Talib will miss games against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The suspension was sparked by a physical fight between the two men. After Crabtree threw a punch at Talib, a lot of Raiders and Broncos players started going at it on the sideline.

After the game, Chris Harris Jr. claimed Crabtree “sucker punched” him in the stomach one play before the brawl broke out.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for shoving an official to the ground.

This is not the first time Talib and Crabtree have fought during a game.

The two got into a fight during a game last season when Talib grabbed Crabtree’s gold chain necklace during the final regular-season game in a 24-6 Broncos victory.

In a letter notifying Talib of his suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations said:

“The series of flagrant violations for which you are being disciplined began less than three minutes into the game…Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams and lead to further confrontations.”

Both players intend to appeal the suspensions.