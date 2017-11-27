× Angel Tree

Who: Colorado’s Own Channel 2, The Salvation Army and Macy’s

What: Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Angel Tree

When: Now through December 23rd

Where: Any 13 participating Macy’s Location (see list below)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, The Salvation Army and Macy’s are thrilled to again put on the Angel Tree holiday drive.

As we head into the holiday season we keep those children in mind who may fall on tough times during the holidays. However, there is a way to help spread some holiday cheer! With the support of The Salvation Army and Macy’s, we will be collecting specific wish list items to distribute to less fortunate children this Christmas.

Be sure to come out to either the Cherry Creek, Park Meadows and Orchard Macy’s location on Saturday, December 9th from 1-3pm for a chance to meet Channel 2 Anchors.

Participation is easy. Heres how:

Visit any participating Macy’s location

Select a tag off of the Angel Tree. Each tag will have a wish list item for a specified child.

Select a tag off of the Angel Tree. Each tag will have a wish list item for a specified child. Purchase the wish list item and return it to the Angel Tree barrel (located next to the Angel Tree itself)

That’s it! The Salvation Army will take care of the rest and get your donated toy to the specified child

The participating Macy’s locations (click for map):

Aurora

Boulder

Broomfield

Centennial (both locations)

Denver (all 3 Locations)

Littleton (both locations)

Westminster

Thank you to everyone who participates and makes a child’s holidays a little more cheerful.