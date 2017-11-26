× Study shows 4 cups of coffee may have major health benefits

If you’re a hardcore coffee lover, you no longer have to call your love of caffeine a vice.

Experts say you don’t have to give up your cup of joe habit to be healthy.

A new study found there are health benefits in drinking three or even four cups a day.

The survey examined more than 200 previous studies on coffee drinkers and found coffee lovers had lower risks of heart disease, liver disease, Parkinson’s disease, several forms of cancer, type two diabetes and more.

Doctors warn this research doesn’t mean you should pick up the habit but if you’re already drinking a lot of coffee, you don’t necessarily need to stop.