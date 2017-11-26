Study: Different alcoholic beverages trigger different emotions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever noticed you feel different based on the type of alcohol you drink? A new study actually suggests that drinking different types of alcohol can trigger specific emotions.

About 30,000 people from 21 countries took part in the study from the online journal BMJ Open - and you may want to avoid the gin or vodka at your upcoming holiday gatherings.

That's because those who drank spirits like gin or vodka reported to be more aggressive than beer and wine drinkers.

Those who had beer or red wine apparently felt more relaxed and tired, according to the study.

There were also differences between how men and women were affected by alcoholic beverages.

According to the study, women experienced stronger emotional responses while men were more susceptible to feeling aggressive - although beer drinkers reported feeling less aggression than men who drank liquor.

“For centuries, the history of rum, gin, vodka and other spirits has been laced with violence,” study author Mark Bellis told Forbes. “This global study suggests even today consuming spirits is more likely to result in feelings of aggression than other drinks."

Researchers say while more study is needed, the report could provide insight into peoples' drinking habits.