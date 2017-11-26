Record-breaking warmth possible in Denver on Sunday, Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Record warmth is possible in Denver on Sunday and Monday ahead of a cold front on Tuesday that will bring cold and a chance of snow.

Sunday looks to be sunny and warm with a high of 73 in Denver, that would break the record of 72 degrees set in 1998. It will get even warmer on Monday as the sunshine and dry weather sticks around.

The high on Monday will be around 75 degrees, the record high temperature is 74 set back in 1950.

Things will change on Tuesday.

There is another cold front scheduled to arrive along the Front Range come late Monday night through Tuesday. It will turn windy heading into Tuesday and temperatures will quickly plummet into the 40s.

And, it looks like we could be dealing with a period of snow from late Monday night into early on Tuesday in Denver.

Accumulation is possible, but as of Sunday morning, the totals look less than a couple of inches.

The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 50s.

