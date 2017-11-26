Grandma who accidentally invited stranger to Thanksgiving dinner makes it a tradition

MESA, Ariz. — Sometimes the best traditions are started by accident.

A Mesa, Arizona grandmother who mistakenly texted the wrong teenager an invite to Thanksgiving dinner last year decided to invite him again this year.

Jamal Hinton reunited with Wanda Dench following last year’s mix up – this year Hinton even brought his girlfriend to meet his “adopted grandmother.”

It all started last year when Dench accidentally invited the wrong teen to Thanksgiving dinner. Dench thought she was text messaging her grandson, but she was really messaging Hinton, who was 17 years old at the time.

And after clearing things up and realizing Dench wasn’t his relative, Hinton made sure to ask if he could still grab a plate on Thanksgiving day.

“Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone!”Dench said.

Their heartwarming mix-up became a viral sensation.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

And now, one year later, Dench asked Hinton if he wanted to come to Thanksgiving dinner again, and Hinton didn’t hesitate.

“She was so nice and welcoming last year, I said I would be there,” Hinton told KPNX, after eating Thanksgiving at her Mesa home for a second year in a row. “She’s a great friend.”

“It was really nice having everybody here,” Dench told The Arizona Republic. “We got to laugh about last year and reminisce about how it all blew up on our phone and how I had to change my number. We had a laugh and a good time.”

“He always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving,” Dench added.