End of life celebration held for woman fatally stabbed by teen

DACONO, Colo. – The Colorado racing community said goodbye to one of its own Sunday afternoon.

Makayla Grote, 20, died last weekend after police say a 15-year-old boy stabbed her at her Longmont home.

The Boulder County District Attorney alleges he had a “kill list” which named Grote’s younger sister as his top target, but also said that anyone else in the home would be “fair game”.

Her funeral and end of life celebration was held at Colorado National Speedway, where Makayla was an accomplished racecar driver.

“Normally the chapel is full of the smell of flowers. We have the smell of gasoline,” the pastor said to begin the service.

The stand and track were packed with hundreds of people there to honor Grote’s life. She was a popular racer at CNS and was said to be an inspiration to young girls.

“There is no paying event today. There is no race to be won,” fellow driver Adam Hilton told FOX31. “It’s a huge loss.”

Outside of racing, the Green Mountain High School graduate was involved in theater and had lots of friends. She is described as someone who could light up a room.

“There is no doubt that Makayla has left her mark on all of us. I challenge all of you to be more like Makayla: fierce, but also kind,” a former teacher said during the memorial.

Before the services began, dozens of racecars lined the track behind Grote’s car, #97. Her car led them four times around the track.

Pink tape struck out the racing numbers on every other car, while Makayla’s fans held up one finger to symbolize that she was now #1.

“We have her the number one. She was the number one spot,” friend Curtis Heldenbrand said.

He drove the car directly behind the one carrying Makayla’s ashes around the track.

“It was emotional, knowing that the car in front of me had Makayla with the driver and it was just emotional knowing this was the last time she was going to be on the racetrack,” he said.

As the checkered flags waved signaling the end of the laps, the rest of the cars cleared the track. Makayla’s car made one final victory lap alone, as her father hung out of her car’s window with his index finger pointed to the sky signaling #1. Her #97 racecar drove off one last time, followed by the hearse.

“I know none of the rest of us would want to take [#97] from her. It’s probably going to rest in peace,” Hilton said.

The Grote family says it is still dealing with the unexpected funeral costs and associated travel costs. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs.