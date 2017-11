A crash shut down westbound C-470 just west of Platte Canyon Road Sunday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Closed WB C470 W of Platte cyn Rd b/c accident;Expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 27, 2017

A tweet posted by the department at 8:50 p.m. warned drivers they would face delays in the area.

According to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol, the vehicle involved in the crash ran into the median and as of 9:10 p.m., a tow truck is on the way. There were no injuries.

Open WB C470 W of Platte cyn Rd after accident — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 27, 2017

The road was cleared and traffic was moving just before 9:45 p.m.