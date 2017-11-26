Consumer Reports: The bot that stole Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many parents know that feeling of dread when you can’t get your hands on the hot toy of the holiday season.

But what you might not realize is that it’s not just high demand that’s making these items scarce -- it’s actually hi-tech, high-speed software robots that snatch up the sought after toys before you can get them in your cart. Consumer Reports takes a look.

