Cold case: 11 years after son’s death, mom copes by celebrating son’s birthday

DENVER – An 11-year-old cold case case here in Denver remains unsolved. On November 1, Bruce Harrell would’ve turned 33. He was shot and killed near the Five Points neighborhood in 2006.

“The pain never goes away,” Diane Harrell, Bruce’s mom said. “Whether its been 10 minutes ago, a month, a year ago, it never goes away, it never does.”

Bruce Harrell and a friend were on the way home, stopped at light near Downing and Welton in Five Points when they were shot at. His friend survived, but Harrell didn’t and police still have no idea who did it.

“I know justice will come,” Harrell said. “They just didn’t kill my son, they killed me too.”

For over a decade there’s been no sense of closure. So now the family gets creative with how it copes.

“He loved his birthday,” Harrell said.

Every year his mom celebrates Bruce’s birthday, with friends, family, balloons, and a cake.

“I’ve been doing it since he’s not been here with me,” Harrell said. “In a remembrance of him, to say bruce i haven’t forgot about you.”

This interview is the best gift she can give him. She says it gives Bruce a voice.

“I want to keep his legacy alive,” Harrell said. “As long as I live, I’m going to keep it out there.”

This mother has one goal and that’s to make sure her son’s story is fresh in our minds.

Right now no suspects have been arrested. If you have any information about what happened, call Denver Police.