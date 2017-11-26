Broncos lose seventh straight game; fall to Raiders 21-14

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders held off the Broncos’ fourth quarter comeback attempt as Denver suffered their seventh straight loss on Sunday. It’s the team’s longest losing streak since 1967.

It was a wild game from start to finish – but Oakland held on for the 21-14 victory over Denver.

The Broncos and Raiders heated rivalry was in full force during the game that saw brawl that resulted in three players getting ejected, players from both teams leaving the game with injuries, and the Broncos playing two different quarterbacks.

Former first round pick Paxton Lynch got the start at quarterback this week and it ended in disaster for the second year player. After playing for three quarters and failing to find the end zone at all, Lynch suffered an ankle injury and left the game.

It was back to Trevor Siemian and he completed back-to-back touchdowns to give the Broncos some hope. But in the end, a huge throw by Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr ended the game for the Broncos.

Here’s how the game went down.

The Broncos defense started strong by forcing the Raiders offense to go three-and-out on the opening drive.

But the Broncos offense wasn’t any better, Lynch handed off to C.J. Anderson for four yards on first down. Then overthrew an open Bennie Fowler on 3rd and 5 resulting in a three-and-out for the Broncos.

Just minutes into the game, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree were ejected after the two started throwing punches at each other on the field.

The incident started a brawl between several Broncos and Raiders players on the sideline.

Things got back to football after that.

It started to look promising as Lynch found Devontae Booker for a 20 yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, but the play was reviewed and the referees decided Booker was down by contact at the one yard line.

On the very next play, instead of running the ball in, the Broncos decide to throw it. Lynch’s pass bounced off Virgil Green and was intercepted by Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who was laying on his back in the end-zone.

It was the Raiders’ first interception this season.

That interception was shifted the momentum.

The Raiders got the ball, and Carr quickly led his team down the field and eventually found Amari Cooper for a 9 yard touchdown. Cooper was being covered by rookie Bernard Langley, who was playing in place of Talib.

Oakland extended their lead again as Marshawn Lynch pushed his way in for a touchdown before halftime. A play that was made possible after a pass interference call on Langley in the end zone.

The Broncos were shut out in the first half 14-0.

Things didn’t start any better for Paxton Lynch and the Broncos in the second half. The Broncos were forced to punt after Paxton Lynch was sacked.

The Raiders offense continued to smoke the Broncos defense as Carr found Johnny Holton for a 47 yard gain into the red zone. Carr found Jalen Richard in the end zone on the next play to extend their lead 21-0 in the third quarter.

Paxton Lynch exited the game late in the third quarter after suffering an ankle injury.

Tough day for Paxton Lynch in his first start pic.twitter.com/8nUHNjOZa0 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) November 26, 2017

Trevor Siemian entered the game and went one of three passing for one yard on his drive. The Broncos went three and out and were forced to punt.

After a weak start, Siemian completed his next five passes for over 50 yards. The Broncos avoided the shutout by going for it on fourth-and-six, Siemian found Cody Latimer for the 25 yard touchdown.

It cut Oakland’s lead to 21-7.

But, Siemian led the Broncos to another touchdown run on the next drive. He found Fowler on a 22 yard pass with just over two minutes left in the game. It made it a one-score game, 21-14.

The Broncos had a chance to come back and the defense was doing a good job holding Oakland. But, on 3rd and 8, Carr found Cordarrelle Patterson for a massive 54 yard run before Chris Harris Jr. finally brought him down.

All Oakland had to do was take a knee, and the Broncos would lose their seventh straight game.

Next up, the Broncos (2-7) will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). The game airs at 11 a.m. on FOX31.