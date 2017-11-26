Brawl in Oakland: Crabtree, Talib ejected from game after fight

OAKLAND, Calif. — Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree were ejected from the Broncos and Raiders game on Sunday after the two players got into a fight during the game on Sunday.

After Crabtree threw a punch at Talib, a whole bunch of Raiders and Broncos players started going at it on the sideline.

After Crabtree threw a punch at Talib, a whole bunch of Raiders and Broncos players started going at it on the sideline.

Marshawn Lynch escorted Talib through the Raiders bench as he left the field to ensure no more fights began. Talib had to go by the Oakland bench to get to the locker room.

Fight breaks out between Raiders and Broncos: – Aqib Talib ejected

– Michael Crabtree ejected

– Gabe Jackson ejected

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for touching an official.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for touching an official. Replays on the game showed him shoving an official to the ground,

This is not the first time Talib and Crabtree have fought during a game.

The two also got into a fight during a game last season when Talib grabbed Crabtree’s gold chain necklace during the final regular-season game in a Broncos’ 24-6 victory.