Another record high to fall Monday, then we’ll feel like fall again Tuesday

DENVER — Denver reached a record high of 74 degrees on Sunday – and we could break another one on Monday just ahead of a cold front on Tuesday that will bring cold and a chance of snow.

It reached 74 at Denver International Airport at 1:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. That breaks the record of 72 degrees set in 1998. It will get even warmer on Monday as the sunshine and dry weather sticks around.

The high on Monday will be 75 degrees, the record high temperature is 74 set back in 1950.

Things will change on Tuesday.

There is another cold front scheduled to arrive along the Front Range come late Monday night through Tuesday. It will become windy heading into Tuesday and temperatures will quickly plummet into the 40s.

And, it looks like we could be dealing with a period of snow from late Monday night into early on Tuesday in Denver.

Accumulation is possible for some, but the totals look less than a couple of inches. There will be some wet areas during the Tuesday morning commute.

