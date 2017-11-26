× 3 injured after hit-and-run at 15th and Stout

DENVER — Three people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle hit three pedestrians near the intersection of 15th and Stout streets on Sunday afternoon, Denver police said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the entrance to a parking garage in the area. All three pedestrians who were hit by the vehicle were transported to an area hospital – one possibly with serious injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene, but police eventually found the driver afterwards.

The area was closed while police investigated.

Police said it does not appear to be an intentional act.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.