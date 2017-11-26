13-year-old suspect in Manual High School parking lot shooting arrested

DENVER — A 13-year-old suspect in a triple shooting in the Manual High School parking lot on Thanksgiving Day has been arrested, Denver police said.

The teen was taken into custody in northeast Denver without incident on Sunday, according to police.

Denver police released the suspect’s name and picture late Saturday night and considered the suspect “armed and dangerous.”

The shooting injured a woman and two boys in the parking lot of the school at 1700 E. 28th Avenue around noon on Thursday.

The woman was shot in the leg, one of the males was shot in the arm, the other male suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

Police said the three victims had been inside a parked car outside the school.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Editorial Note: We previously showed the name and picture of the suspect because Denver police released it and considered him armed and dangerous. Because the suspect is a minor, we will no longer be showing the suspect’s name or photo.