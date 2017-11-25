Traffic stop leads to shots fired, no injuries reported

DENVER — A traffic stop led to shots fired in Denver Saturday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Bayaud Avenue and Raleigh street.

According to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department, when officers stopped a vehicle in traffic, the driver got out of the car and ran. One officer chased the suspect and shots were fired at the officer.

Authorities report no one was struck by gunfire however an ambulance was called to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as the situation unfolds.