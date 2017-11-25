Teen raising awareness through Christmas card request

KOKOMO, IND – As you prepare to send off your Christmas Cards this season, you may want to set one aside for 14-year-old Xavier Johnson from Kokomo, Indiana.

Johnson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, cirrhosis and diabetes, all when he was just one year old. Those illnesses take a toll on his immune system, especially during the winter.

The teen will eventually have to have liver, pancreas and lung transplants. Which also means he’s unable to attend school and is on homebound isolation.

This holiday season, he is trying to break a world record of 700,000 Christmas cards sent to his house, all while trying to raise awareness for organ donation.

You can send your Christmas cards to:

Xavier Johnson

725 S. Webster St.

Kokomo, IN 46901