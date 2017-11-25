× ‘Small Business Saturday’ encourages shoppers to support local businesses

DENVER — It’s Small Business Saturday … when ‘mom and pop’ stores shine for the holidays. And hopes are high for small business owners in Colorado.

For large retail corporations, ‘Black Friday’ is considered the busiest shopping day of the year. For smaller businesses, it’s the next day.

Small Business Saturday is meant to draw attention to the small, local businesses that often suffer from ‘Black Friday’ sales put on by the big national chains.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock had a message of support Saturday.