× Protest held outside ‘ink! Coffee’ in Denver over controversial sign about gentrification

DENVER – Dozens of people gathered to protest outside ‘ink! Coffee’ in Denver Saturday afternoon.

The protest took place in response to a controversial sign the company posted outside of its 29th and Larimer location that read, “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.”

Gentrification is defined as “the process of renewal and rebuilding accompanying the influx of middle-class or affluent people into deteriorating areas that often displaces poorer residents.”

Gentrification has become a hot button issue in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Denver City Council’s President Albus Brooks responded to the company’s sign on Facebook Friday calling it a “huge failure.”

Many people spoke about the problems and issues they feel strongly about in their neighborhood during the course of the protest.

“Folks are feeling like their community has changed and they are no longer welcome in this community. It’s a huge backlash,” said Brooks.

The ink! Coffee owner has publicly apologized for the sign. He has not responded to FOX31’s requests for an interview.

The coffee shop’s ad agency, Cultivator Advertising & Design, posted an apology of its own to its Facebook page on Thanksgiving Day. It reads in part, “In hindsight, our campaign was callous, naive and uninformed to the true character of the neighborhood and to those who have long called it home. We assure those within the local community and throughout Denver that the literal contents of the sign do not represent the values we hold as an agency or as individuals.” The ad agency said it developed the campaign.

The business at 29th and Larimer is closed during this holiday weekend.