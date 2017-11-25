Moment of silence honors State Trooper Cody Donahue on anniversary of his death

Photo Gallery
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered Saturday to remember trooper Cody Donahue on the one year anniversary of his death.
He was struck and killed on November 25, 2016 by a box truck that crossed onto the shoulder while Donahue was assisting at a crash scene in I-25 near Castle Rock.
The group gathered Saturday at the site where Cody Donahue, 34, lost his life. They honored his and remembered him with a moment of silence.
His death inspired Colorado lawmakers to pass the new “move over for Cody law.”
The truck driver who hit him, Noe Gamez-Ruiz, has been charged in Donahue’s death. His trial is set for April 2018.
RELATED: State Patrol reminds drivers to move over 1 year after trooper killed