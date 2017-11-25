Moment of silence honors State Trooper Cody Donahue on anniversary of his death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered Saturday to remember trooper Cody Donahue on the one year anniversary of his death.

He was struck and killed on November 25, 2016 by a box truck that crossed onto the shoulder while Donahue was assisting at a crash scene in I-25 near Castle Rock.

The group gathered Saturday at the site where Cody Donahue, 34, lost his life. They honored his and remembered him with a moment of silence.

Today we honor fallen Trooper Cody Donahue & his family. 1 year ago we lost a caring and professional public servant who wore our uniform for 11+ years. Cody was a loving husband, father, brother and son. Take a moment today to thank someone in BLUE who keeps your community safe. — CSP E470 (@CSP_E470) November 25, 2017

Today, we commemorate the loss of beloved Trooper Cody Donahue… Can't believe its been a year. @moveoverforcody RIP 1C3… pic.twitter.com/aRY7n9G4pV — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) November 25, 2017

Remembering Trooper Cody Donahue. EOW 11.25.16. The watch is ours, sir. pic.twitter.com/HR5a1rzFUH — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 25, 2017

His death inspired Colorado lawmakers to pass the new “move over for Cody law.”

The truck driver who hit him, Noe Gamez-Ruiz, has been charged in Donahue’s death. His trial is set for April 2018.

