Ink! coffee shop protest about more than a sign

DENVER - We continue to follow the controversy at Ink! Coffee in Denver.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a protest after Ink!'s Larimer Street location posted a controversial sign outside its store.

The message "Happily Gentrifying the Neighborhood since 2014," didn't sit well with those who have called the are home for years.

While a sign sparked the conversation, the protest was really about what this group calls the real problem, gentrification.

“Gentrification has a negative impact around all our communities,” one speaker said.

Another speaker said, “I think the sign is symbolic of a problem that we’ve had for a long time.”

Most would say the coffee shop on the corner of 29th and Larimer is in the heart of Rino, one of Denver's bustling new neighborhoods.

“Rino, no, Rino is a new name,” Community Activist Justine Sandoval said. “We are in Curtis Park.”

Sandoval says Curtis Park is one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods.

“When you rename our history communities, highlands, Slo-hi, Lo-hi, Rino, you are defacing our community,” a speaker at the protest said.

“When they use the word gentrification to a communities like ours, it’s a dirty word, because it means pushing us out of our communities,” Sandoval said.

Yes the sign is controversial. It also brough part of the community together and sparked a conversation about the effects of Denver's continious growth.

Ink!'s owner did release a statement online saying in part he did not "appreciate the very real and troubling issue of gentrification."

The controversial sign was taken down on Wednesday, the building on Larimer street was vandalized the next day.

The store was closed for holiday weekend and set to open its doors again on Monday. Community members say they'll be there to have their voices heard on Monday as well.