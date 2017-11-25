Homicide investigation underway after shooting outside west Denver McDonald’s
DENVER — Police in Denver were conducting a homicide investigation Saturday after a shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant late Friday night.
The scene was at West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.
Denver police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. By 4 a.m. the department posted on Twitter that a homicide investigation was underway.
That was all of the information that was available about this case as of late Saturday morning.