Homicide investigation underway after shooting outside west Denver McDonald’s

DENVER — Police in Denver were conducting a homicide investigation Saturday after a shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant late Friday night.

The scene was at West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Denver police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. By 4 a.m. the department posted on Twitter that a homicide investigation was underway.

#DPD Update: Federal & Alameda death investigation: Death now being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/tbtGH1ehLu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 25, 2017

That was all of the information that was available about this case as of late Saturday morning.