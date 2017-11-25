Firefighters finish hanging Christmas lights after man falls from ladder, breaks leg

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A homeowner in Ken Caryl Valley was hanging Christmas Lights Friday when he fell from a ladder and suffered a serious injury.

Crews from West Metro Fire came to the rescue in more ways than one. They posted about the incident on their Facebook page Saturday.

Glenn Elvenholl broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in the fall.

After the crew and the medic took him to the hospital, the engine crew stayed behind to finish hanging the lights.

Glenn’s wife Sandy shared the pictures with the first responders, along with her thanks to them for going above and beyond the call of duty.