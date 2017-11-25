Carabiners recalled due to injury, death risk

Omega Pacific has issued a recall for its G-FIRST series aluminum carabiners because the product can break while you’re using it, which poses an injury or death risk.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves six models and the units were sold in silver, black and red.

Consumers can find “Omega-17 UL Classified USA” printed on the front and “Meets NFPA 1983 17ED MBS kN 40 G” on the back side.

The carabiners have a 2-digit lot code of “OD” and were sold from February 2017 through October 2017 at stores nationwide

Contact Omega Pacific for a refund or free replacement.