13-year-old suspected in shooting that injured 3; police consider him armed and dangerous

DENVER — A 13-year-old boy is sought in a shooting that injured 3 people on Thanksgiving day.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Manual High School in Denver at 1700 E. 28th Avenue.

The teenager, Javeon Brown, has not been caught and should be considered armed and dangerous. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released the minor’s photo and identity in order to alert the public.

According to Denver Police, no one involved in the shooting was a student. An adult female and two juvenile males were all taken to the hospital.

The female was shot in the leg, one of the males was shot in the arm, the other male suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

All three victims were shot at while they were sitting in a car in the school’s parking lot.

“Sounds like they approached our victims while they were inside this white car behind us here, fired multiple rounds into the car, then fled on foot,” Sergeant John White with the Denver Police Department said at the time of the shooting.

There was an annual Alumni Thanksgiving game going on at the school, but police say there is no connection between that and the shooting. Manual is also the same school that was on lockdown about a week ago, when someone reported a gun on campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Brown should call 720-913-7867.