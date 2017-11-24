× Woman charged after using flamethrower to torch her own car, police say

BARRINGTON, Ill. — Police arrested an Illinois woman accused of using a flamethrower to destroy her own car, then lying to officials about it.

Julie Gagne, 47, was charged Wednesday with arson and filing a false police report.

Police said she used an X15 Flamethrower to set her vehicle ablaze on November 10 around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Grove Avenue in Barrington. Sold for over $1600, police said the flamethrower’s pistol tip can send a ball of flames shooting at least 50 feet, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Schaumburg police said she called them to report her car had been stolen and then later retracted that claim.

Gagne turned herself in on November 21.