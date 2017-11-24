× Thunderstorms after Thanksgiving, cold front marches through

DENVER — A cold front with strong wind, rain, thunder, graupel, and snow is marching across the area late Friday to bring cooler and wetter impacts to Friday evening.

This cold front will also be dropping temperatures by 10 degrees Saturday.

As of 3pm, lightning and thunder near Fort Collins in one area of rain and graupel (ice pellets). Rain showers are few, but cover several areas of the plains and will move through parts of Denver through the evening.

The snow level is quite high, near and above 10,000 feet but that will drop to 8,000 feet this evening. There may be areas of snow for the Palmer Ridge this afternoon and evening too as these showers move through.

The wind will remain strong into the evening, the wind direction will change though which is bringing in cooler temperatures.

That wind will decrease tonight and the showers will clear too. All that will be left Saturday is that 10-degree drop in temperatures.

For Denver itself:

Cold Front Today: Strong wind and colder temperatures move through late Friday. This along with rain, thunder, and snow in the higher terrain. This system will clear quickly through the evening but Saturday will remain cooler as a result.

Weekend: Both Saturday and Sunday look dry. Saturday is cooler at 59; Sunday warmer at 72.

Denver Snow Chance: There is a stronger cold front scheduled to arrive along the Front Range come late Monday night through Tuesday. It will turn windy heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s. And, it looks like we could be dealing with a period of snow from late Monday night into early on Tuesday in Denver. Accumulation is possible, but at this time the totals look less than a couple of inches.