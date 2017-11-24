Thanksgiving Leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Isabel Ranney from Bremen's Wine & Tap has some ideas.

We spend all day eating on Thanksgiving, which is my favorite holiday, but the next day you feel over indulged and sluggish. The best way to kick-start your digestion is with a salad. It’s easy and doesnt take a lot of preparation to make the perfect salad.

In addition to using up leftovers from yesterday, this salad also uses herbs that aid with digestion including:

- Ginger which helps in regulating high sugar levels that may disrupt digestion and soothe the stomach, thus, maintaining its regular rhythm. Along with that, ginger has a number of compounds that improve the absorption of nutrients and minerals from the food we eat.

- Rosemary – helps with indigestion and concertation, contains antibacterial and antioxidant components and can be anti-inflammatory

- Sage – helps boost the immune system, especially helps with sore throats, and helps regulate digestion

- Fennel – helps with indigestion and gas (haha tv appropriate?) and is packed with vitamin C

- Mint – helps promote healthy digestion and can help with upset stomaches

- Parsley – Parsley can increases the secretion of digestive fluids which may lead to better digestion, improved nutrient uptake, and less intestinal gas production.