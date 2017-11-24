State Patrol reminds drivers to ‘move over’ on anniversary of trooper’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Colorado State Patrol remembered the life and work of Trooper Cody Donahue Friday.

One year ago on this date he was struck and killed by a box truck after it crossed onto the shoulder of I-25 in Castle Rock.

The patrol released a video Friday morning, reminding all drivers to follow the law and move over.

Trooper Donahue was investigating at the scene of an earlier crash on the day after Thanksgiving 2016.

His death inspired Colorado lawmakers to pass the new "move over for Cody law."

The truck driver who hit him, Noe Gamez-Ruiz, has been charged in Donahue's death. His trial is set for April 2018.