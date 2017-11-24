Nathan MacKinnon to voice welcome message on DIA train

DENVER — While Denver International Airport searches for a new permanent voice, they will have a local athlete welcome visitors to the Mile High City.

The next time you’re on the airport train you’ll hear Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon welcoming travelers to Denver. He will also be mentioning the airport’s free ice skating rink.

The free ice skating rink is open through Jan. 7 and is part of our 31 things to do around Denver during the holiday season.

The airport is currently holding a competition to replace the voices who warn passengers about closing doors, and arrivals and departures on the train.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche in points and assists this season. He assisted on every goal in the Avs’ 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. So far this season, he has scored 25 points in 20 games.

He’s been the center of Colorado’s offensive surge this season. The Avalanche 11-8-1 overall so far this season.