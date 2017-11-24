London police find no evidence after reports of ‘shots fired’ at busy subway station

LONDON — British police say they have found no evidence of any shots being fired after reports of gunfire sparked panic in the heart of London.

Police descended on the area around Oxford Circus, one of London’s busiest subway stations, after reports of shots being fired.

Armed and unarmed officers rushed to the shopping district, and police said they were responding “as if the incident is terrorist related.” They did not, however, confirm that it was.

The busy Oxford Circus subway station was closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in nearby stores. Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”

About an hour after the first reports, the Metropolitan Police force said “police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities.”

Police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.