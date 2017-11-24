Georgia restaurant employee helps injured veteran with his pancakes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man captured the moment a restaurant employee helped an injured veteran trying to eat his pancakes with one hand.

WSB reports that Dallas Smith Jr. was at the Huddle House in Douglas, Georgia on Wednesday when he saw a man struggling with his meal because his arm was injured and he could only use one hand.

Smith captured the moment of kindness and the video has started to go viral with over 2,200 shares since he posted it to his Facebook page.

“She was on the other side of the counter and she saw that he was trying to cut his pancakes and she said, ‘I’ll get it’,” Smith told WSB.

“It was kind of a warm feeling in there anyway because everyone knows everybody,” Smith said. “It threw me so far off guard when she did it. For me, it was just a blessing to see.”

Smith told WSB that a family told him that the man was a veteran.

“This day and time, when you see that, it gives you hope,” Smith added.