Cold front to bring cooler temperatures to Front Range on Friday

DENVER -- After near-record high temperatures on Thanksgiving, things will cool off a bit on Friday as a cold front moves into the state.

There will be a few clouds as the day starts with windy and warm conditions with early highs in the upper 60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Then, a cold front arrives this afternoon dropping temps into the low 50s by the afternoon rush hour. Wind speeds increase as well.

In the mountains, a fast-moving cold front will deliver some passing snow showers over the highest peaks in the northern mountains. There could be some light snow accumulations.

Temperatures in the mountains will be in the chilly 30s to milder 50s at lower elevations. It will also remain quite windy with gusts at times more than 50 mph.

The weekend is looking dry with Saturday being the cooler day at 59. Sunday is expected to be warmer at 72.

There is a stronger cold front scheduled to arrive along the Front Range come late Monday night.

It will turn windy heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly drop into the low 40s.

And, it looks like we could be dealing with a period of snow from late Monday night into early on Tuesday in Denver. Accumulation is possible, but at this time the totals look less than a couple of inches.

We'll continue to track it throughout the weekend.

