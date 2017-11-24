× Christmas tree lot owners say there’s a shortage of real trees

DENVER — You may want to get your Christmas tree a little earlier this year. A nationwide shortage has Christmas tree business owners scrambling to find enough firs.

One tree lot owner said there is about one million less trees available this year than in previous years.

“This has been the roughest year since I’ve known … I’ve been doing this since my dad got in this business in 1965,” Pete Elliott at Treeland Christmas Trees said.

There are a lot of factors behind the shortage. The biggest one has to do with the recession from a few years back.

“A lot of farmers were bankrupt or trying to stay above water and decided to plow their field,” Elliot said. It’s just to the time where that gluten or plowing the fields and stuff, has caught up.”

The depleted inventory is now trickling down to the higher prices you see on the tickets.

Elliott said he doesn’t know if owners will start running out of trees. He does say if you want a good quality tree, you should get it early.

Tips for taking care of your real Christmas tree

When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your tree. Below are a number of tips from the National Christmas Tree Association on caring for your tree: