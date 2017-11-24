6-month-old quintuplets spread cheer in adorable Christmas card photo shoot

A set of Kentucky quintuplets are ready to celebrate their first Christmas in a photo shoot that shows their amazing recovery since being born prematurely.

Zoey Hart, Asher Blaze, Dakota Faith, Gavin Lane and Hollyn Grace Driskell each weighed less than three pounds when they were born at 28 weeks in May, according to Good Morning America.

The couple, Briana and Jordan Driskell, had been trying to get pregnant for months and were successful last October when they found out they were pregnant – with five babies.

Had my favorite quints in the studio today for some Christmas pictures. Baby pictures are never easy, especially 5 of… Posted by Sweetlilpics by Ashley on Sunday, November 19, 2017

“That was not expected. We ended up getting a baby for every time we tried,” Briana Driskell told Inside Edition. “Our fertility doctor tried to get us to terminate pregnancy on selection reduction. That was really hard to hear all of that. We never even considered doing that — that wasn’t an option.”

After they were born in May, the couple was finally able to bring them home in July – which was still before Briana Driskell’s original due date.

As the first holiday approached, the knew they wanted to do something special.

“I’ve been wanting a family for so long that I’m beyond excited to be able to send Christmas cards this year with my own babies,” Briana Driskell told GMA.

The family told Good Morning America they plan to sign the cards with “Merry Quintmas.”

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with expenses of raising the kids.