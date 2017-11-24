100 people hold candlelight vigil in memory of Makayla Grote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A 20-year-old woman who was loved in her community for the good ways she touched everyone's lives was remembered at a candlelight vigil in Lakewood Friday night.

Makayla Grote was stabbed to death in Longmont last weekend. Boulder County prosecutors said Grote was linked to a kill list by a 15-year-old boy, who is behind bars.

Friday, under the clouds in the middle of the candlelight sat Makayla's 'memory card.'

Kourtnee Coltran used to roam the halls with Makayla at Green Mountain High School in Lakewood. She cherished this moment to write about what she didn't have time to say to Makayla.

Kourtnee preferred not to think of the way Makayla died, but instead the good times they had at Green Mountain High School.

Makayla had become an accomplished race car driver. Her death has impacted a lot of people.

Both Makayla's mother and father ... and members of her race car family stressed to the more than 100 people at Jackson Park Friday night: Never pass up an opportunity to say "you are loved."

A memorial for Makayla Grote is scheduled at Sunday at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono. Gates will open at 1 p.m.