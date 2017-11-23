Woman who sent explosive packages to Obama tracked down through cat hair

Former President Barack Obama, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Social Security Administration Commissioner Carolyn Colvin were the intended targets of a Texas woman arrested for sending explosive packages to the politicians in October 2016.

According KHOU, 46-year-old Julia Poff, a Texas resident, was indicted on charges of sending explosives with the intent to kill or injure and related charges after she sent explosives to Obama.

One of the explosives was received by Abbott, who opened the package. The explosive did not detonate because he didn’t “open it right.”

If the package were opened correctly “it could’ve caused severe burns and death,” court documents say.

A financial dispute between Poff and her ex-husband reportedly spurred sending the package to Abbott. Poff had previously applied for Social Security benefits but was denied, the documents said.

It’s unclear why Obama and Colvin were also targeted.

Shipping labels on the packages as well as cat hair that stuck to the label mailed to Obama revealed Poff as the offender. Investigators were able to match the hair with Poff’s cat.

Poff is also charged with false declaration of bankruptcy and SNAP assistance fraud.