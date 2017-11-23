Veterans serve fellow vets hot Thanksgiving meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The veterans of foreign wars in Denver's Post 1 annually open their doors to serve anyone who may not get a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Thursday, they served all the traditional dishes to other veterans or anyone who wanted to enjoy some company for the holiday.

"We've all been there. Especially any veteran who served in the military. Who may have been overseas during the holidays. You're far away from home. Far away from family. You end up spending the holiday by yourself. And we don't want anyone to fee that way," said John Harry, Commander of VFW Post 1.

The Commander says they started with primarily homeless veterans then opened their doors to any veteran and eventually to the broader community.