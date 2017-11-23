Skiers thankful as more resorts open over the holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A handful of ski resorts opened for the season this Thanksgiving day.

Crested butte, Aspen/Snowmass, Steamboat and Monarch Mountain all fired up the lifts just in time for the holiday.

They join about 10 other resorts already open for the season and a recent bout of heavy snow gives skiers just one more reason to be thankful.

Last Friday afternoon's winter storm dropped almost six inches of snow at Loveland Ski Area.

"We’re really excited. We’ve been open for a couple of weeks and this is kind of the first big storm since we’ve been open," said John Sellers, the ski area's spokesperson.

Skiers were thrilled to hit the slopes even before the snowfall and now they have more powder and more resorts to choose from.

"It's awesome. It’s way overdue so we can’t wait to go up," said Daniel Pring.