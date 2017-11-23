Record-tying heat for Thanksgiving Day across Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be one of the warmest Thanksgiving's ever in the Denver metro area on Thursday.

The 73 degree high in Denver will tie the record of 73 set in 1915. Not only does it tie the record for this date, but it ties the record for Thanksgiving regardless of the date.

Clouds will mix with sunshine across the Front Range with some wind if you're west of the city.

In the Mountains, expect partly cloudy skies and windy conditions above treeline on the Divide. Warm highs in the 40s, 50s and even 60s in some areas.

A cold front plows into the state on Friday afternoon, so expect early highs at lunch of nearly 70 degrees then falling through the afternoon.

The wind will increase across the state as the cold front sets in. A few batches of snow showers develop over the central and northern mountains with only about an inch or less of accumulation.

Saturday and Sunday look partly to mostly sunny. Saturday is cooler at 59; Sunday warmer at 70.

Our next storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday with a chance of snow and wind.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified at Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.