Manitou Incline reopens ahead of schedule after repairs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Manitou Incline has reopened ahead of schedule following the third phase of trail enhancement on the popular and steep hiking trail.

The trail had been closed since Aug. 21 for repairs on the upper third of the incline.

The repairs included replacing damaged retaining walls, cleaning exposed rebar and loose debris, adding drainage structures, anchoring existing ties and stabilizing the slopes.

The work started at the False Summit and went all the way to the top.

Officials with the city of Colorado Springs said the renovations were needed to help improve safety, user experience, long-term sustainability and increase accessibility.

The $2 million project was funded through a Community Development block grant.