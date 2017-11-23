Man, woman wanted for theft after fighting off employees at Macy’s in Southwest Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Police are searching for a man and woman who fought off two Macy's workers while trying to get out of the store with stolen merchandise.

Police said the two people stole items from the Macy's at Southwest Plaza Mall around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

After physically resisting the loss prevention employees, police say they took off in a vehicle driven by a third person.

Police describe the male as Hispanic with an grey sweatshirt and a Broncos cap. The female is described as Hispanic with an oversized grey hooded sweatshirt.

If you recognize either of them, you're asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.