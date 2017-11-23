Ink! Coffee shop vandalized after controversial sign

DENVER — The Ink! Coffee shop location at 29th and Larimer in Denver was vandalized on Thursday after the shop posted a controversial sign that brought immediate backlash.

The sign, which was posted on Wednesday, said, “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014” with the back of it reading “Nothing says gentrification like being able to order a cortado.”

Photos of the sign in the historically black Denver neighborhood was quickly shared on social media and outrage was quick to spread.

Gentrification is defined as the process of renewal and rebuilding accompanying the influx of middle-class or affluent people. It’s more commonly understood to mean wealthier people moving into poorer neighborhoods, changing the cost to live there along with the culture, often pushing poorer residents out.

The coffee shop removed the sign when FOX31 went to the location on Wednesday evening. The company denied our requests for comment, but did respond on Facebook and Twitter.

“Hmmm. We clearly drank too much of our own product and lost sight of what makes our community great. We sincerely apologize for our street sign. Our (bad) joke was never meant to offend our vibrant and diverse community. We should know better. We hope you will forgive us.”

A Facebook event has been created inviting people to a protest Saturday afternoon.