How to make a Reuben Dip

Posted 8:45 am, November 23, 2017, by

This recipe was submitted by Jody Sears and printed in the Kneaders’ June 2013 Newsletter. Some say a Lithuanian grocer created the Reuben for his weekly poker buddies. Other stories suggest that Rueben’s Delicatessen first created the sandwich for a famous actress in 1914. The sandwich’s origins may be mysterious, but the flavor is well known. This recipe turns the New York classic into a hearty dip.

 

Ingredients:

 

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1½ cups of shredded Swiss cheese, divided

½ cup of Thousand Island dressing

4 ounces of chopped corned beef

½ cup of sauerkraut, drained

1 loaf of Kneaders Rustic Rye Bread

 

Instructions:

 

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix together cream cheese, 1 cup of Swiss cheese, dressing, and corned beef.
  2. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Spread cheese mixture in pie plate. Top with sauerkraut and remaining Swiss cheese.
  3. Bake for 15 minutes or until bubbly around the edges.
  4. Serve with Kneaders’ Rustic Rye Bread.

 