How to make a Reuben Dip

Reuben Dip
This recipe was submitted by Jody Sears and printed in the Kneaders’ June 2013 Newsletter. Some say a Lithuanian grocer created the Reuben for his weekly poker buddies. Other stories suggest that Rueben’s Delicatessen first created the sandwich for a famous actress in 1914. The sandwich’s origins may be mysterious, but the flavor is well known. This recipe turns the New York classic into a hearty dip.
Ingredients:
8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
1½ cups of shredded Swiss cheese, divided
½ cup of Thousand Island dressing
4 ounces of chopped corned beef
½ cup of sauerkraut, drained
1 loaf of Kneaders Rustic Rye Bread
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix together cream cheese, 1 cup of Swiss cheese, dressing, and corned beef.
- Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Spread cheese mixture in pie plate. Top with sauerkraut and remaining Swiss cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until bubbly around the edges.
- Serve with Kneaders’ Rustic Rye Bread.