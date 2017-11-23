How to make a Reuben Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reuben Dip

This recipe was submitted by Jody Sears and printed in the Kneaders’ June 2013 Newsletter. Some say a Lithuanian grocer created the Reuben for his weekly poker buddies. Other stories suggest that Rueben’s Delicatessen first created the sandwich for a famous actress in 1914. The sandwich’s origins may be mysterious, but the flavor is well known. This recipe turns the New York classic into a hearty dip.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1½ cups of shredded Swiss cheese, divided

½ cup of Thousand Island dressing

4 ounces of chopped corned beef

½ cup of sauerkraut, drained

1 loaf of Kneaders Rustic Rye Bread

Instructions: