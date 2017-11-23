Denver Christkindl Market
Denver Christkindl Market is open to the public daily NOW THRU DECEMBER 23 across from the Daniels & Fisher Clocktower in Downtown Denver. We feature live music, an artisan marketplace, Bier, Gluehwein, Schnapps, Authentic German Cuisine, and European confections. “Sip, Shop, & Savor the Season” – Our Market allows you to sip your Bier, Gluehwein, Cider, or Hot Cocoa while you shop! Visits from the Christkind, St. Nikolaus, and Krampus are planned.
Details about event:
- WHEN: Friday, November 17 – Saturday, December 23;
- Sundays – Thursdays, 11.00am – 7:00pm; Fridays & Saturdays, 11.00 am- 9.00pm
- Open until 4.00pm on Thanksgiving!
- Extended hours until 9.00pm during final week!
- WHERE: 16th and Arapahoe Streets, Denver, CO, 80202