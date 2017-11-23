‘Brown Friday’: How to avoid plumbing disasters the day after Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Although most of us think of the day after Thanksgiving as one of the busiest shopping days of the year - it's also the busiest day for plumbers.

That's because all the drain-clogging scraps and garbage disposal overuse can cause some issues.

And the last thing you need on Thanksgiving or even the day after with all the family in town is a plumbing emergency.

So, if you're playing host this year, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have some tips to keep it clean.

Don't throw leftovers down the drain. Sure it's easier, but it will almost certainly clog it - especially grease, which is also bad for the environment. Throw the leftovers in the trash instead.

Make sure the disposal is running when you put food into it. Don't wait until it's full before turning it on. Turn it on ahead of time and run lots of water and put the food through.

Use a sink strainer. It's really easy to then dump that right into the trash can.

Wait at least 10 minutes between showers especially if you have a lot of guests. They say that allows the hair and waste to move through the drains.